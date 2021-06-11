BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,816 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.57% of Horace Mann Educators worth $261,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

