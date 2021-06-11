BlackRock Inc. Sells 53,010 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,723,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.23% of TechTarget worth $258,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $3,542,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $60,627.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,058.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,049. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.