BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 24933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

