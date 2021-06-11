BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,005.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $922.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.
BlackRock stock opened at $867.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.22.
In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
