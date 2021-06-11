BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,005.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $922.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $867.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.