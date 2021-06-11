BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $59.40. 248,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,875. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
