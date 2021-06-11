Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of BGX remained flat at $$14.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $14.57.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
