Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of BGX remained flat at $$14.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

