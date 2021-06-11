Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.07. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
