Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
BGB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 89,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,954. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.