Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

BGB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 89,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,954. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

