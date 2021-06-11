Blank Wallet Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00056914 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00162770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00193617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.01143394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,471.50 or 1.00389163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.