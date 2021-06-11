Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Hits $0.0309 on Major Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $707,538.82 and approximately $3,172.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000813 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

