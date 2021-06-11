Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits Market Cap of $10.64 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003709 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $13,770.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023657 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007747 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,772,523 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

