Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $216,596.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00056801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00753887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00084621 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

