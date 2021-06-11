Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 52,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £289.71 million and a PE ratio of 23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 17.36 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

