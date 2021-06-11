Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Cap Hits $103.93 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00007347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $103.93 million and $55,382.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00827860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00087446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045823 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

