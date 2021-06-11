Blue Edge Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,209. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.22.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

