Blue Edge Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,800 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,605,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 1,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

