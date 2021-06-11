Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.32. The company had a trading volume of 106,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.