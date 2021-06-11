Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,430.98. 18,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,307.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,436.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

