Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $67.01. 72,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,374,265. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65.

