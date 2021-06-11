Blue Edge Capital LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.61. 6,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -153.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

