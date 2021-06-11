Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 525 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.07% of NewMarket worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 219.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $335.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,718. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $332.02 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

