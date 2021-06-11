Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 35,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 672,571 shares.The stock last traded at $14.47 and had previously closed at $16.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

