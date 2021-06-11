Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $53.08 million and $11.91 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00799526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00086204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00045016 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,397,460 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.