Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.91.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

