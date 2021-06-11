Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

BCEI stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

