Bonded Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $229,662.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $229,662.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.00770172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00085008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

