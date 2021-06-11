Bondly (BONDLY) Price Down 21.3% This Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $17.69 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00780115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00085909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.