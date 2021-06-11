Boolberry (BBR) Market Cap Hits $206,171.63

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $206,171.63 and $7.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.41 or 0.00678069 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

