Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce sales of $280.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.10 million to $315.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $147.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.59. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

