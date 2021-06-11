Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.
Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.59. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
