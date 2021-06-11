Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.59. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

