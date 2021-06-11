Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Sells $175,100.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $88.13. 592,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,398. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

