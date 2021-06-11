BOScoin Trading Down 30.4% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $542,823.65 and approximately $1,462.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

