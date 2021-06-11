Boson Protocol Price Tops $0.89 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and $606,508.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.08 or 0.00453695 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017166 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.17 or 0.01202627 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,429,066 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

