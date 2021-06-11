Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Insider Neville Sneddon Acquires 3,500,000 Shares

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) insider Neville Sneddon acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$119,000.00 ($85,000.00).

Bowen Coking Coal Company Profile

Bowen Coking Coal Limited engages in the exploration and development of coal project with primary focus on metallurgical coal. It holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; the Carborough project; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as 90% interests the Hillalong Coking Coal Project comprising of 31 sub-blocks covering an area of approximately 99 km2 located in the northern Bowen Basin.

