Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $211.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.38 million to $211.80 million. BOX posted sales of $192.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $849.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.81 million to $851.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $935.81 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $953.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $28,599,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $25.04 on Friday. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

