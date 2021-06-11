Brant Demuth Sells 2,911 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brant Demuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,020,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

