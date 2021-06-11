Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $23.52 on Friday. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Braskem will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

