Brent Drever Sells 453,422 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VITL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 497,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,044. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.24 million and a PE ratio of 82.93.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $40,578,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

