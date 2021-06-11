Brent Drever Sells 453,422 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of VITL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 497,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,044. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.24 million and a PE ratio of 82.93.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.
VITL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
