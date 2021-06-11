Brian Carolan Sells 8,814 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $686,610.60.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50.

CVLT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 272,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,162. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $81.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $121,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

