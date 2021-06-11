Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.90. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 27,806 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

