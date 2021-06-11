Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $831,552.33 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 543,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

