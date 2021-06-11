Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $831,552.33 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 543,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
