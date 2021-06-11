Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOV stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $555.61 million, a PE ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Brightcove’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

