Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 17,626 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

