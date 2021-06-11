Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 35,712 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 131.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

