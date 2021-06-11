Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 57,771 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 248.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,771 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,690,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

