Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

