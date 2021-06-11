Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 28,140 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 143.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $270.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.