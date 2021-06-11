Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 3,205 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,028,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.