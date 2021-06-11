Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 33,913 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,913 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,819,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,042,000 after purchasing an additional 421,137 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,952,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

FIS opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of -382.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

