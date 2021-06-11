Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 39,691 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.94. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

